Woman Killed, 3 Others Wounded In Austin Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed and three more people were wounded in a Saturday night shooting in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
The four were outside about 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Mayfield when a dark-colored SUV approached them, Chicago Police said. Two people got out of the SUV and began shooting in the direction of the group.
A 25-year-old woman was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm her death.
A 25-year-old man was shot in his arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. An 18-year-old man was shot in his legs and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. The conditions of both men had stabilized.
Another 25-year-old woman was shot in her face and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition had stabilized, police said.
No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.
