Chance The Rapper Wins 3 Grammy Awards

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chance the Rapper brought home three Grammy Awards on Sunday, the first such honors for the 23-year-old hip hop artist.

The Chicago rapper and anti-gun violence activist won Grammys for best new artist, best rap performance, and best rap album.

Overall, Chance received seven nominations for his third mix tape, Coloring Book, which was directed, produced, and streamed to the web, all from Chicago. It was the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy. He also became the first Grammy winner who was not represented by a record label.

Coloring Book beat out albums by Drake and Chance’s mentor, Kanye West.

In his acceptance speech, the West Chatham neighborhood native and Jones College Prep graduate thanked his parents, his girlfriend, his daughter, and his hometown.

“I want to thank God for my mother and my father, who supported me since I was young; for Kirsten; for Kinsley; for all of Chicago,” he said.

His father said the city always loomed large in Chance’s creative process.

Chance has been active in the fight against gun violence in Chicago.

He also partnered with a Detroit charity to create heavy-duty winter coats to donate to Chicago homeless shelters. Each coat is sewn by women hired from homeless shelters. The coats feature Velcro bags on the interior that can be pulled out to be used as a full sleeping bag.