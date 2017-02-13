Emanuel Presses Trump White House For More Federal Resources

(CBS) – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Monday met with top White House aides and pressed the Trump Administration for more resources on transportation and crime.
CBS 2 Political Reporter Derrick Blakley has more.
At the White House, Emanuel sat down with two of Trump’s closest aides: Trump son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner and Gary Cohen, a former Goldman Sachs executive who chairs the president’s National Economic Council.
An Emanuel spokesperson says public safety was a top priority in the talks, with the mayor seeking more federal agents, more federal gun prosecutions, and more federal dollars for ex-offender and mentoring programs.
At his joint news conference Monday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Trump said he’s focused on a different kind of law and order — at the nation’s borders.
Immigration raids around the country last week, including these conducted in the Chicago area, rounded up more than 680 immigrants. Three-quarters of those arrested had been convicted of crimes ranging from homicide and sexual abuse to assault and battery to DUI, federal authorities said.
Canada’s Trudeau said his nation has no plans to reverse its warm welcome toward refugees.