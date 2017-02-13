LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Next Round Of Early Voting Is Upon Cook County Residents

February 13, 2017 5:05 PM By Craig Dellimore
(CBS) — It may seem as if we just finished with the election season, but early is getting underway today for political primary races in some Chicago suburbs.

Cook County Clerk David Orr says suburban elections are vital because local elected officials control a lot of money and affect every day people’s lives.

He wants more voters to participate. But he admits this first round of voting – late this month, for party primaries — probably won’t attract many voters.

Most of the elections will be April 4.

There are only five early-voting sites right now: in Evanston, Maywood, Berwyn, Calumet City and the clerk’s office in downtown Chicago.

 

