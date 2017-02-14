5 Killed, 28 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were killed and at least 28 others — including two girls, ages 11 and 12 — were wounded in shootings across the city over the holiday weekend marking Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

The girls were both critically wounded in separate South Side shootings less than an hour apart Saturday night, according to Chicago Police.

The 11-year-old was was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle about 7:40 p.m. in the 6500 block of South King Drive in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood when gunfire was heard and she was shot in the head, police said. She was taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital.

The 12-year-old was was playing outside with friends about 7:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of West 57th Street in West Englewood when shots rang out and she too was hit in the head, police said. The girl, who was not thought to be the intended target of the shooting, was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

The weekend’s latest slaying happened Sunday afternoon in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood. A man, thought to be in his 20s, was discovered at 1:55 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1400 block of West 84th Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 10 minutes earlier, a man was killed and another wounded in a South Shore neighborhood shooting. The 45-year-old man was standing outside at 1:44 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 75th Street when someone walked up and shot him in the face and neck. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. A second man, 54, was found with a gunshot wound to the right thigh and also taken to Northwestern, where his condition stabilized.

A woman was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The group was outside about 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Mayfield when two people got out of a dark-colored SUV and opened fire at the group. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Her name has not yet been released. Also, a 25-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital; an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park; and another 25-year-old woman was shot in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. All of their conditions were stabilized.

Earlier Saturday, a 23-year-old man was found shot to death in an alley a block away from the incident on Mayfield. Officers responding at 6:53 a.m. to a call of a person shot in the 100 block of North Menard found the 23-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:05 a.m., authorities said. His name has not been released.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting happened also happened in Austin. Keenan Turner, 29, was sitting in front of a home about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Lorel when someone walked up and shot him repeatedly across the body, authorities said. Turner was taken to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:43 a.m. He lived in the same neighborhood as the shooting.

At least 22 more people were wounded in Chicago shootings between Friday evening and Tuesday morning.

Additionally, Chicago Police officers fatally shot a woman who allegedly lunged at them with a knife Friday evening in the North Center neighborhood.

Last weekend, 22 people were shot in the city, leaving three dead. More than 400 people have been shot in Chicago in the first 44 days of the year.

