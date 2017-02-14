Amber Alert For Missing Gary Teen Believed To Be In “Extreme Danger”

CHICAGO (CBS) _- Police in Gary, Indiana, have issued an Amber Alert for a missing teenager believed to be in extreme danger.

Chastinea Reeves, 15, has been missing for more than 24 hours. She is a black girl, 5-foot-2, about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black jeans.

Police said she and her four-year-old sister ran to relative Kelli McMillan’s home on Main Street in Gary around 2 a.m. Monday, after witnessing a crime. Police wouldn’t elaborate on the crime, but said they believe Chastinea is in extreme danger.

McMillan said Chastinea was “hysterical” and disappeared out the back door.

“They said somebody had come in, and did something to the mom. So I stepped out here, I called the police, I called the neighbor of the mom, and when I was making my phonecalls, Chastinea, she went out the back door,” McMillan said.

It was not clear if Chastinea left alone, or with someone; willingly, or by force.

“It is unknown at this time if she was in a vehicle, if she was on foot, if she was alone, or with someone. That is part of our concern. There is just too many unknown. She is young. It’s very cold outside. We don’t believe she has any means to care for herself at this time, and she’s not with anyone that she should be with,” Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Anyone with information about CHastinea’s whereabouts should call 888-58-Amber (888-582-6237).