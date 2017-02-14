Gov. Rauner Blamed For Contract Impasse With AFSCME

(CBS) — Democratic lawmakers say Gov. Rauner is forcing a crisis for some state employees who are in the midst of a contract dispute with his administration.
WBBM’s Craig Dellimore reports.
State Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch of Hillside says Republican Rauner is trying to force a strike by the AFSCME union, whose members are now taking a strike authorization vote.
He says AFSCME has shown it is willing to compromise, but the governor has walked away from the bargaining table.
Union member Bridgette Mittons, a state public aid investigator, says she worries about the widespread impact of all this. She says the union represents many people of color.
Rauner’s legal counsel says the administration negotiated for 67 days over the course of a year but AFSCME is not willing to seriously negotiate a fair deal.
The Labor Board declared an impasse.