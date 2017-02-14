Levine: White Sox GM Gambling On Right Trades At Right Time

(CBS) — Arizona once boasted some of the craftiest gamblers. When you consider what Chicago White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn has up his sleeve, it had better be the fifth ace in the deck.

The poker table is weighted toward Hahn. The gamble is waiting on trading his veteran pitchers and sluggers while they still have high value and are unblemished. As spring training begins, the White Sox brass must decide if the wait for a deal they can’t refuse is worth the risks involved.

The World Baseball Classic presents its greatest challenge to the front office and its grand plan to trade Jose Quintana and David Robertson for the most productive young players in other organizations.

On March 5, Quintana, Robertson and setup man Nate Jones will join their WBC teams. Quintana will pitch for Colombia, his native country. The two bullpen pitchers are on team USA. The dice begins to get thrown at this point. The danger here is other pitching coaches and managers take over controlling Chicago’s precious arms.

The Sox officials are looking at the practical side, eschewing the idea something may happen to their pitchers. After all, these are veteran baseball hurlers who have been through the wars and come out okay. In the case of Robertson, coming off a minor knee surgery this offseason does seem risky. Jones missed almost a year with arm and back issues. He came back healthy in 2016. Quintana has never been hurt. The White Sox have no say-so in the matter of telling a player no-go for the WBC.

Hahn expressed a desire to keep his player development plan going by moving vets and building a large cache of other teams’ top young talent. After moving Chris Sale and Adam Eaton in December for seven players, the progress of the plan has slowed down. Talks have been hot and heavy with teams such as Houston, Pittsburgh, Texas and the Yankees.

Most professed great interest in Quintana.

“We will continue to keep an open mind,” Hahn told reporters “Where there is conversations to be had, we will pursue them.”

Hahn said that with the veterans now in camp, trade rumors will have less impact on them. He believes as they work toward the season’s beginning, the players can commiserate with each other about their present plight in limbo.

“It is harder on the players when they are at home dealing with the trade rumors,” Hahn said. “They have to hear from friends and family about the latest rumors. When they are here, they can focus more on doing their job. Regardless of what uniform they are wearing, they know how to prepare for a season.”

The pitchers in question must control what they can control moving forward.

“It is tough,” Robertson said. “There is nothing I can do about it. I just put it in the back of my mind, come to the field and do the work I need to do. Whatever decisions the organization makes is what they are going to do. I don’t really have a choice. I am here to play baseball. I will try to get better and let the cards fall where they may.”