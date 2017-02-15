Bears Re-Sign Guard Eric Kush To 2-Year Deal

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have bolstered their depth on the offensive line by re-signing veteran guard Eric Kush to a two-year deal.
Kush, 27, was signed to the Bears just prior to Week 1 of the 2016 season as a depth piece to the offensive line. He started four games for the Bears in place of Kyle Long and Josh Sitton.
Kush has played in 18 games during his four-year NFL career, which has spanned stops in Kansas City, Tampa Bay, Carolina, Houston, St. Louis and now Chicago. He played college football at California University of Pennsylvania.
Many moves loom for the Bears, including a decision at the quarterback position and the future of Alshon Jeffery, but Kush is the first re-signing of this pivotal offseason.
