Former Coroner Thomas Rudd Indicted On Perjury Counts

CHICAGO (CBS) — The former Lake County coroner was indicted Wednesday for perjury, officials said.
A grand jury indicted Dr. Thomas Rudd on five counts of perjury, resulting from a one-year investigation conducted by Lake County (Ill.) Sheriff.
A warrant has been issued for Rudd’s arrest, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.
Further details on the nature of the perjury counts was not immediately available.
Lake County Undersheriff Raymond J. Rose and Special Prosecutor Brian Towne will hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m.
Rudd is perhaps best known for questioning the investigation into the death of Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniwiecz. He theorized early on that the popular cop may have killed himself, even though the officer had radioed he was pursuing suspects. Investigators blasted Rudd for potentially jeopardizing their probe.
Rudd was proven right eventually and Gliniwiecz was assailed as a corrupt cop.
Rudd also discovered new evidence that put in question the murder conviction of daycare worker Melissa Calusinski.