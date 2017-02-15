Second Girl Shot Over The Weekend Has Died

(CBS) – The other Chicago girl caught in the crossfire over the weekend has died, CBS 2 has learned.
Twelve-year-old Kanari Gentry Bowers was shot in the head Saturday while playing basketball.
“Kanari Gentry Bowers passed away this afternoon. We are appreciative of all of the thoughts and prayers we have received in the past several days,” the girl’s family said in a prepared statement. “Please keep your children close and do whatever it takes to protect them from the senseless gun violence in our city.”
No one is in custody.
Also shot Saturday was 11-year-old Takiya Holmes, in a separate incident in which stray gunfire hit an innocent victim.
She was taken off life support earlier this week. A 19-year-old suspect has been charged.