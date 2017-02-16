The Rolling Stones Touring Exhibit Comes To Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Navy Pier announced Thursday the Rolling Stones’ first-ever major exhibition, Exhibitionism will make a debut in Chicago.

The nine-gallery exhibit will open April 15 and will run through July 30. The Chicago debut is part of the exhibit’s tour, which began in London and premiered in the U.S. in New York.

“This world-class exhibit brings full-circle a journey that began more than 50 years ago when a burgeoning British band came to Chicago to record in the same studio as their idols Muddy Waters, Bo Diddley and Howlin’ Wolf,” Mayor Emanuel said in a statement. “Since then we have seen the Rolling Stones return for countless legendary concerts, and in the process become living legends, spreading Chicago’s cultural vibrancy throughout the world.”

Exhibitionism is an interactive experience with 500 stage costumes, rare instruments and lyric books, backstage and touring paraphernalia, album art, photography, stage designs, personal diaries and never released audio and behinds-the-scenes footage.

“We’ve been thinking about this for quite a long time but we wanted it to be just right and on a large scale,” said Mick, in a statement. “It’s not going to be like walking into a museum. It’s going to be an event, an experience. It’s about a sense of The Rolling Stones – it’s something we want people to go away talking about it.”

The exhibit includes nine gallery spaces, being the largest touring exhibition of its kind at nearly 18,000 square feet. Major sights in the exhibition include a recreation of the band’s recording studio; and a backstage and 3D concert experience.

“While this is about The Rolling Stones, it’s not necessarily only just about us,” said Keith, in a statement. “It’s also about all the paraphernalia and technology associated with a group like us, and it’s this, as well as the instruments that have passed through our hands over the years, that should make the exhibition unforgettable.”

Tickets for Exhibitionism will go on sale to the public on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at StonesExhibitionism.com. There will be an exclusive Early Bird Offer of a 25 percent discount on limited edition commemorative VIP tickets from Feb. 16-21. Group tickets for 10 or more are available by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or visiting BICGroups.com.