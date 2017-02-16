VIDEO: Man Blamed In 11-Year-Old Girl’s Shooting Death Attacked In Jail

(CBS) — New video shows a jailhouse attack on the man charged with murdering 11-year-old Takiya Holmes.
In the surveillance video released by the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, 19-year-old Antwan Jones appears to be sleeping while he’s handcuffed to a chair in a holding room before bond court Wednesday.
Moments later, the 7-second surveillance video shows an inmate run up and throw punches, causing Jones’ chair to shake.
A deputy grabs the inmate from behind and pulls him off. The attacker is facing his own murder charge.
“People on the inside are just as upset as people on the outside,” community activist Andrew Holmes tells CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos.
Takiya Holmes, who was shot by a stray bullet Saturday, is Andrew Holmes’ cousin.
Prosecutors say Jones was shooting at rival gang members Saturday, over a beef about drug turf. He hit Takiya instead, while she was sitting in a van with her mom near 65th and King.
Takiya – one of two girls fatally injured Saturday — died three days later.
“When it’s a child, that strikes a nerve,” Andrew Holmes says.
Jones is in protective custody at the Cook County Jail.