4 Killed, 1 Critically Injured In High-Speed Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were killed Thursday night in a fiery crash in Des Plaines, including three members of the same family.
Around 9 p.m., a Mercedes Benz was traveling at a very high rate of speed on Northwest Highway, when it crashed head-on into a Chevy Impala that was attempting to turn into a parking lot near Mount Prospect Road.
Witnesses reported hearing a boom that was so loud, they thought a train had derailed.
The Impala was forced back into the eastbound lane, and was struck by a Toyota Highlander. One of the vehicles caught fire after the crash.
Three family members in the Impala were taken to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.
Police said the driver of the Mercedes, who was responsible for the crash, also died at a hospital A passenger in the Mercedes was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, and was in critical condition Friday morning
Two people who were in the Toyota suffered minor injuries, and were treated at the scene.