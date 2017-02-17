Amtrak Police Officer Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Amtrak police officer has been charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting a 25-year-old Minnesota man earlier this month near Union Station.

Chad Robertson died Wednesday, one week after being shot.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said the officer who shot Robertson, 31-year-old LaRoyce Tankson, turned himself in late Thursday, and has been charged with first-degree murder. A judge set his bail at $250,000 Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources have said Tankson was responding to a robbery at the time of the shooting, but Robertson’s family has disputed that.

On Feb. 8, Robertson and a friend were returning to Minneapolis from a wedding in Memphis, when their Megabus made a stopover in Chicago, and they went into Union Station to get warm.

“He was just trying to come home,” cried girlfriend, Arterria Lipsey. “He was just trying to come home.”

Robertson’s family, with just the clothes on their back, rushed to Stroger Hospital from Minneapolis after learning he’d been shot.

Chicago police said Robertson had cash and drugs on him when he was shot, but have not provided details on what led up to the shooting.

Family attorney, Douglas Hopson said Robertson had no criminal record, and was carrying an “insignificant amount” of marijuana, but was not armed.

“They go to the Amtrak station and immediately they are insulted, talk to disrespectfully by one police officer,” Hopson said.

According to the family, Robertson was shot while running away.

“I’m told by a witness standing right next to the officer that he got on one knee, aimed and fired to execute Chad,” Hopson said.

Robertson’s family has said they are considering a wrongful death lawsuit.

According to Amtrak Police Department’s 2015 annual report Tankson was hired as a police officer that year. He was placed on administrative duty after the shooting.

Amtrak has said little about the shooting. Friday afternoon, spokesman Marc Magliari issued the following statement: