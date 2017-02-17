Chicago Fundraiser To Raise Money For Alzheimer’s Research

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 5 million American’s suffer from Alzheimer’s, and it’s currently the third leading cause of death for older people.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Illinois Chapter junior board is hosting Friday, Feb. 24 a ‘Paint the Night Purple’ event at the Revel Fulton Market. The event hopes to raise awareness and money for the disease.

Odds are you have a loved one with the disease or know someone who has Alzheimer’s. WBBM’s Lisa Fielding reports.

“Everyone who has a brain is at risk for Alzheimer’s, but if you don’t know someone already in your lifetime, you will.”

Erin Doherty with the Greater Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association said next week’s Paint the Night Purple is about education, awareness and fundraising.

“It is such an important disease to focus on, because more and more people are developing it,” Doherty said. We are living longer, so we need to return to draw attention to it.”

Paint the Night Purple welcomes a night of dancing, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, desserts and live entertainment. Chicago cover band, The Boy Band Night will be in attendance. There will also be raffles and silent auctions guests can participate in. All proceeds from the night benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Illinois Chapter. Last year the event sold out and raised more than $95,000. Doherty said they are hoping to raise $100,000 this year for Alzheimer’s research.

Current treatment of the disease does not stop it from progressing, it just temporarily slows the worsening symptoms. There is a worldwide effort to better treat the disease, delay the onset and prevent it from developing.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s goal is to find a cure by 2025.