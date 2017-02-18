1 Dead, Another Injured In Shooting At South Side Nightclub

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for the gunman involved in a deadly shooting at a South Side nightclub.
Police responded early Saturday to a shooting at 50th and Ashland in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Upon arrival, police found a 23-year-old man shot inside the club. He was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the back.
A 28-year-old man was also shot. He fled the scene and was located a short distance away. The man was shot in the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.
Circumstances of the shooting are unknown. No one is in custody. Area Central are investigating.