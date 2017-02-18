Chicago River Boat Company Takes Advantage Of Warm Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) – The unseasonably warm temperatures got just about everyone outside on Saturday, some even on the water.
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos joined the adventurous on the river, where boat tours are operating just for the weekend.
The river is surely not frozen on Saturday, so architecture tours are a go. The tour was packed Saturday evening as riders took in the sunshine and beautiful views.
Usually the boat tours are closed for at least another month, but during this weekend warm-up, sightseeing tours started cleaning their boats and pulling in emergency crews that are on standby – just in case of good weather.
“It’s beautiful,” said Marsha Roesener, who is visiting Chicago with her family. “We thought we were going to need lots of heavy coats and it’s just gorgeous. We are enjoying it.”
Shoreline Sights are one of many businesses across the area that are truly seizing the opportunity – and so are the customers.
“I have visitors from Florida and Rhode Island, college friends in, so it’s nice to actually be able to show them the city when it’s warm out,” said Katie Miller, who is hosting out-of-town guests. “Instead of having to do a car tour, we are actually able to do the boat tour, and have them see the beauty of Chicago.”
The boat company will be running 14 boat tours starting Sunday morning at 10:45 a.m. This weekend could be the last time to ride until St. Patrick’s Day weekend.