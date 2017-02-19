Charlie Tilson’s Injury Is An Early Downer For The White Sox

CHICAGO (CBS) — Center field and lead-off man hopeful Charlie Tilson injured his right foot on Friday, marking the first significant injury at White Sox Spring Training.

An MRI on Saturday revealed that Tilson suffered a stress reaction in the foot. A stress reaction is not a fracture, however it can lead to one if not properly treated.

The plan is to rest the 24-year-old Wilmette native for a minimum of ten days.

The White Sox projected Tilson to become the odds on favorite for the center fielder and lead-off man on Opening Day. If the stress reaction heals quickly, Tilson could resume baseball activity within a couple of weeks, and that plan could still become a reality.

Tilson was previously drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2nd round of the 2011 amateur draft. He was traded to Chicago for former pitcher Zach Duke last July.

But in his first game with the Sox, he tore his left hamstring.

Medically, a stress reaction to a leg can occur when a person tries to compensate for a previous injury.

“We don’t see this as a long term issue,” said his manager, Rick Renteria. “I think by being proactive early, we can cut down on any major problem.”

The plan to use Tilson as one of the transition players is part of the team’s new movement toward a rebuild. After trading Adam Eaton in Dec., the plan to develop new position players revolve around Tilson and other new pick-ups.

Tilson sustained a broken left ankle in 2013 while playing in the Minor Leagues for St. Louis.

“I guess you can say I am disappointed,” Tilson said on Sunday. “We think it’s a very minor setback — I will do whatever I can to move forward.”

The young outfielder said he will continue to condition his whole body, with the exception of weight-barring exercises on his right leg.

The fact that he was compensating after his hamstring repair could have triggered the current reaction in his right foot.

Tilson confirmed that this weight shift process is something he is aware of.

“Barring proper amounts of weight is part of the process. That is a lot of what the rehab is. We have been very proactive about it — we will move forward from here.”

Legs are a big part of Tilson’s game.

He is expected to be a base-stealing threat and a gap coverage man in the outfield.

“I should be hitting and playing catch soon,” he insisted. “I am going to stay positive and move forward. I will be just fine.”

Other center field candidates in camp include Peter Bourjos, Jacob May, Adam Engel and Leury Garcia.