Chicago Breaks Temperature Record For Third Consecutive Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the third consecutive day, Chicago broke a record for warm temperatures.

Friday marked the first day of record breaking temperatures, when the temperature at O’Hare International Airport hit 61 degrees shortly after noon. The old Feb 17 record was 60 degrees set in 1880, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature continued to raise throughout the afternoon. On Saturday, Chicago broke a 36-year-old record. The Feb. 18 record was 62 degrees in 1981 and this year temperatures at O’Hare reached 63 degrees in the late morning.

Record temps were broken this aftn at ORD and RFD. ORD reached 66 and RFD got to 64. Temps still rising, so final numbers not known yet. — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 19, 2017

For the third day in a row, Chicago broke record on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at O’Hare reached 66 degrees, breaking the previous Feb. 19 record high of 65 set in 1930.

Saturday marked a day where the temperature made history twice. The temperature on Saturday reached 70 degrees, not only breaking the high for the day, but also marking the fourth time since 1871 Chicago has reached 70 degrees in February.

Chicago (O'Hare) has reached 70° for only the 4th time in February since 1871. Others: Feb 27 1976: 75°

Feb 25 2000: 72°

Feb 11 1999: 70° — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 18, 2017

Temperatures should be close to records every day at least through Monday, according to the latest forecasts.

CBS 2’s Meteorologist Ed Curran reported Monday’s high is expected to be around 63, compared to the Feb. 20 record of 64 set in 1930, so the pattern of breaking records in the next few days is a high possibility. Tuesdays expected high will be around 64 and Wednesday is expected to reach 65 degrees.

Meantime, Chicago has gone more than two months without a one-inch snowfall. The last time the city saw an inch of snow in one day was Dec. 17, 2016. In fact, Chicago has had only six-tenths of an inch of snow for all of astronomical winter.

The current 62-day snow drought is sure to last at least through the next week, with temperatures not expected to dip below freezing again until Feb. 25. The longest Chicago has gone without a one-inch snowfall is 66 days, in winter of 1921-22, so that record is almost certain to go down unless there’s a dramatic shift in the forecast soon.