Death Of 11-Year-Old Girl Leads To 8 Saved Lives, Including Cousin

CHICAGO (CBS) – The shooting death of an 11-year-old girl is giving eight people the chance to live, thanks to organ donation.

According to police, Takiya Holmes was shot in the head during a fight over gang-controlled drug turf last weekend. Holmes was pronounced Tuesday, but was kept on life support so that her organs can be used for transplants.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spoke with the recipient of one of Takiya’s organs.

Holmes was a match for a woman in desperate need of a kidney. That woman is Darvese Monson, Holmes’s cousin.

Monson just completed her surgery this weekend. She received the news last week that doctors found the right match for her and was given the kidney on Thursday. Monson has waited over two years for a kidney donation.

Although Monson seriously needed a new kidney, it comes with mixed emotions. Her new kidney comes after a horrendous tragedy, of Monson’s cousin, 11-year-old Takiya Holmes being shot and killed as stray bullets flew through the car she was sitting in last Saturday in the Parkway Gardens.

19-year-old Antwan Jones was arrested in connection with Holmes’ death.

“A situation like this that’s so tragic,” Monson said. “I just have to keep going, and I have an angel, I have an angel with me, within in me, I just…it’s so…it’s just unbelievable.”

Through her personal struggle with kidney failure, Monson started her own foundation to raise awareness.

Including Monson, eight people have received organs from Holmes.