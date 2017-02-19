Man Shot During Argument In Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot early Sunday in the Pilsen neighborhood on the South Side.
The 30-year-old was getting out of a vehicle about 2:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 18th Street when he began arguing with another male in the alley, according to Chicago Police. The argument escalated and the man was shot in the right leg.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.
