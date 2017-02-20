Best Places To See Indie Rock In Chicago

By Michelle Guilbeau

The music scene is hot in Chicago and Indie Rock draws large crowds. There are excellent venues which host Indie Rock musicians and their distinctive music. Many of the venues require tickets and sell out, be sure to check out each venue website to find out the specifics of the desired music performance. Here are the 5 best places to hear Indie music in Chicago.

The Empty Bottle

1035 N. Western Ave.

Chicago, IL 60622

(773) 276-3600

www.emptybottle.com

The Empty Bottle has been a staple in the Chicago music scene for quite some time. They host a variety of live music acts including local and touring groups. Indie Rock music is a big draw and fits well with the small, dark atmosphere of this Ukrainian Village Bar. The music calendar is full, there are many free music acts and others which require tickets which can be purchased in advance online. The Empty Bottle is one of those bars that keeps calling music lovers back.

The Hideout

1354 W. Wabansia Ave.

Chicago, IL 60622

(773) 227–4433

www.hideoutchicago.com

The Hideout describes itself as a place for irregular people who do not fit in or do not want to fit in. Apparently it is working for most people as it is a well-known and well-loved music venue in the Chicago music scene. A variety of live music is performed at The Hideout and Indie Rock can be heard loud and clear. The small venue makes for a great place for musicians and patrons to get up close and personal with each other while having a great time.

Double Door

1572 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago, IL 60622

(773) 489-3160

www.doubledoor.com

This Wicker Park bar gets very busy when live music is performed. The local shows such as Indie Rock musicians are a big draw, it is a good idea to arrive early to find the best spot. Double Door is known for hosting some of the best up and coming music superstars and there are always surprises when attending a live music act at Double Door.

Subterranean

2011 W. North Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

(773) 278-6600

www.subtnet.com

The intimate venue which can hold up to 400 patrons is a great place to see Indie Rock. The balcony offers a great view of the stag and it does fill up quickly so be sure to get there early for the show. However, the music is always loud enough, so any place in Subterranean is a good spot. The online calendar shows which music acts will be performing and many do require tickets so be sure to plan accordingly.

The Whistler

2421 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

(773) 227-3530

www.whistlerchicago.com

The Whistler is more of an upscale venue as compared to other venues and Jazz is often performed at The Whistler. However, Indie Rock type live music can be found on the calendar at The Whistler. For those looking to experience Indie Rock away from the frequent dark, dingy type atmosphere, The Whistler is a pleasant atmosphere. Bands, DJs and individuals can present proposals to perform, be sure to check out the website for additional information.

