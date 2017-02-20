Protesters To Mark Trump’s First Month In Office On Presidents Day

As President Donald Trump prepares to unveil a revised travel ban, protesters were preparing to gather at Trump Tower in Chicago on Monday, for the second day in a row of demonstrations against the president’s immigration policies.
According to the Associated Press, a draft of the president’s revised travel ban targets the same seven nations listed in his original executive order – Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, and Libya – but exempts travelers who already have a visa to travel to the U.S. It also no longer singles out Syrian refugees for outright rejection when processing new visa applications.
A White House spokesperson said the order could change before it is signed this week.
About 1,000 people gathered at Trump Tower on Sunday, and marched to Federal Plaza, to protest Trump’s immigration policies.
“We’re out here to show that we’re just as strong, just as united, just as much solidarity on behalf of immigrants,” said Roger Fraser, a Rolling Meadows resident who marched in Sunday’s protest.
Another demonstration was planned for Trump Tower at noon on Monday – which is both Presidents Day and marks one month since Trump was sworn in. Organizers have said as many as 3,800 people plan to attend Monday’s rally.
The Chicago protest is one of several “Not My President” rallies across the country on Monday.