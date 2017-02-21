17-Year-Old Boy Shot In The Head In Jefferson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head on Tuesday afternoon in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
The attack happened about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Higgins and Linder avenues, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken in critical condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said. No one was in custody for the shooting.
Another 17-year-old boy was gunned down less than a mile away in the same neighborhood earlier this month.
