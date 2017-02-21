Chicago Seeking To Become Organ Transplant Hub

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of Chicago area hospitals, doctors, and politicians have teamed up to work toward the goal of turning Chicago into the organ transplant hub of the nation.

The Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network was hosting the inaugural Chicago Organ Summit Tuesday morning at the Chicago Cultural Center.

The summit was organized in response to President Barack Obama’s call for new actions to increase access to organ transplants and reduce wait times for a donation. The summit has brought together transplant programs, Chicago area hospitals, and local elected officials to improve organ donations and transplants.

Illinois has approximately 4,700 people on the wait list for an organ transplant, and experts estimate 300 of them will die waiting for a new organ.

Chicago has some of the best hospitals equipped to carry out transplants, but it takes teamwork to increase the number of surgeries.

Kelvin Martin, also known as DJ Flash, waited 2 ½ years to find a match when he needed a new heart after suffering congestive heart failure in 2014. He’s met his donor’s mother.

“It makes me feel so good when she sees me out DJing and actually moving around to know that her son, J.R., is living inside me, and we’re doing good,” he said.

Over the weekend, Darvece Munson received a kidney from her 11-year-old cousin, Takiya Holmes, who died three days after a stray bullet struck her in the head while she was sitting in a van with her family in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood.

Thanks to her mother’s decision to donate her organs, Takiya helped save eight lives, including her cousin’s.

Gift of Life CEO Kevin Cmunt said it’s all about rewriting the end to a tragedy, and he believes Chicago can do a better job to save more lives.

“We have the perfect combination. We have an incredibly generous population who’s willing to donate organs, we have great transplant programs, and we are geographically in the right place. We are in the middle of country,” he said.

At the summit, officials announced Gift of Hope would increase organs recovered for transplant by 25 percent by 2020.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White also has proposed legislation allowing youths ages 16 and 17 to register as organ donors when they get their driver’s license. Currently, someone must be 18 to register in Illinois. Under White’s proposal, parents and legal guardians would have the right to overturn their child’s decision about registering as a donor until the child is 18.

Organizers of Tuesday’s summit said the goal is to complete 2,000 organ transplants a year in Chicago.