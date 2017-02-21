Drew Peterson Transferred Out Of Illinois Prison Custody

CHICAGO (CBS) — Convicted killer Drew Peterson, serving a total of 78 years in prison, was transferred out of state custody on Tuesday, but Illinois Department of Corrections officials would not provide his whereabouts.
“Drew Peterson has been transferred out of IDOC custody. For safety and security purposes, the IDOC does not discuss details concerning the placement of offenders who are transferred under the terms of the Interstate Compact Agreement,” Illinois Department of Corrections spokeswoman Nicole Wilson said in an email.
WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller has been told Peterson was transferred to federal custody, but it’s not yet clear why.
In 2013, Peterson was sentenced to 38 years in prison for the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio. While in prison for that crime, he was convicted of trying to hire a fellow inmate to kill Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow, and was sentenced to an additional 40 years in prison.
Peterson, a former Bolingbrook police sergeant, has been named a suspect in the disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, in 2007, but has not been charged in that case.
As authorities were investigating Stacy’s case, they also reopened the investigation into Savio’s death, which originally was ruled an accidental drowning. A new autopsy later ruled Savio’s death a homicide, and Peterson was convicted of her murder.
Peterson’s son, Stephen, recently revealed he believes his father “probably” killed both Kathleen Savio and Stacy Peterson.