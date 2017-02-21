Emma: There’s Good Reason To Believe In Cubs’ Jason Heyward

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) Amid a trying 2016 season individually, Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward’s professionalism shone.

He arrived in Chicago with the sky-high expectations, both externally and internally upon himself, that come with a $184-million contract, ready to join the core of Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and the blossoming Cubs in pursuit of history. Heyward looked the part of a superstar, and he welcomed the weight of it all. He had arrived in the big leagues as a prodigy prospect and had previously shown he could handle a spotlight.

“Money is stability, money takes care of your family, takes care of sickness and hunger, but it’s not always going to make you happy,” Heyward said in January 2016. “I wanted to be able to enjoy myself, look around and say I made the right decision with whatever I did with my life and have no regrets.”

It was clear from the beginning that Heyward’s head was in the right place, and that was showcased as he endured a miserable offensive season. Through all his struggles, Heyward had the eternal respect of his teammates, who understood well the person that he is.

There were gestures from Heyward like buying Chick-fil-A for the team or setting up David Ross and his family with a suite for road games. On the biggest stage, there was Heyward’s well-documented speech during the 17-minute rain delay in Game 7 of the World Series that preceded the Cubs scoring twice in the 10th inning to clinch the championship.

Through it all, Heyward remained the same true professional inside. That’s the foundation in place as he looks for a turnaround in 2017.

It shouldn’t be doubted. Heyward is deserving of belief.

While playing Gold Glove defense, Heyward’s first season in a Cubs uniform will be defined by his power outage and offensive ineffectiveness. A physical specimen at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Heyward hit just seven home runs and slugged .325, a mark worse than Jake Arrieta’s. Those were both career lows, as were his batting average (.230) and OPS (.631).

Manager Joe Maddon continuously stood by Heyward, referencing the runs he saved in the field as opposed to the runs he couldn’t drive in at the plate. Heyward did post a 1.6 WAR on FanGraphs, a credit to his defense, but the Cubs didn’t pay $184 million for a defensive replacement, which is what Heyward was at times in the postseason.

Imagine how good the 103-win, champion Cubs could’ve been with a productive Heyward. Well, imagine how much better they could be in 2017.

As Heyward made adjustments during 2016, he methodically got further from the swing form he’d had previous success with. So not too long after his emotional speech in that weight room of the visiting clubhouse at Progressive Field, Heyward arrived in Arizona to work with Cubs hitting coach John Mallee and assistant Eric Hinske — the latter of whom he shared success with in Atlanta — on a swing overhaul. Starting from scratch, they began to break down the struggles and build back up.

Heyward and Mallee are looking to revert back to his swing from 2012, when he hit a career-best 27 home runs.

“He was one of the best guys in baseball, and we just lost it for here or there,” Mallee said. “You take it back to where he was good, and then goes back to what he was in 2012 — get those patterns back in his swing.”

So here is Heyward again, back to the basics. It takes a humble demeanor for a former star to be put under the microscope, but Heyward has handled his reinvigoration with dignity. He’s embraced the chance to improve.

FanGraphs’ Steamer projects Heyward to post a .268 average and .762 OPS, making him worth a 3.1 WAR. PECOTA projections have him at a .257 average, hitting 17 home runs and notching a 3.5 WAR, more than twice his 2016 number. Those are just conservative, algorithm-generated estimates. He could be even better. The Cubs would sure welcome any improvements.

Defense and base-running never slump, but a bat sure can. Heyward’s tools have been proven — one just needed adjusting this offseason. That swing of old could renew Heyward this season.

If Heyward hits his career averages at the plate — 15 home runs a season, 66 RBIs, .262 average. .346 on-base percentage, .761 OPS — he would be considered among the top outfielders in baseball because of the defensive difference he makes each game. Before arriving in Chicago, Heyward posted a 6.0 WAR, ranking 11th in baseball. He had proved to be an elite player, including in the 2015 National League Division Series, when he had a 1.080 OPS for the Cardinals as they lost to the Cubs. This past postseason was a different case, as he hit 3-of-20 in the playoffs.

Heyward was a professional after being paid like a star, and he handled his struggles in stride. With such a demeanor, Heyward took to this offseason embracing his opportunity to revert back to form.

There’s true hope for what Heyward can again become, and the professional inside that imposing frame deserves the faith.

