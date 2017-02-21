Family Offers $6,000 Reward In Unsolved 2016 Dolton Murder

CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a teenage mother who was shot and killed more than a year ago in Dolton was offering a $6,000 reward for information, in hopes of generating new leads in the case.
For 13 months, the family of 19-year-old De’Arrea Haymond has had no closure in her murder. On Jan. 7, 2016, Haymond and her 25-year-old boyfriend were sitting in a car in the 15300 block of South Irving Avenue, when someone fired several shots into the vehicle.
Police found more than two dozen shell casings in and around the car.
Haymond, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, was killed. Her boyfriend was seriously wounded, but survived.
On Tueday, Haymond’s mother, her daughter, who is now 3 years old, the mayor of Dolton, and other community members planned to formally announce the $6,000 reward for information on Tuesday, in hopes of generating tips that would lead to an arrest and conviction.