Police Warn Of Card Skimming At Gas Station In Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were warning drivers after a credit card skimming device was found on a gas pump in Lake Station, Indiana.
Hundreds of credit and debit cards might have been compromised, according to Hobart Police Lt. James Gonzales, who said some residents of his town were victims.
Gonzales said there were thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases.
The skimming device was found at a gas station on Ripley Street in Lake Station. The suspect who placed it there was recorded on surveillance video.
Gonzales said the man has used fraudulent cards to make purchases throughout northwest Indiana in recent weeks.