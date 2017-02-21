Report: Bulls Are Rebuffing Trade Inquiries On Jimmy Butler

(CBS) It doesn’t appear that Bulls star Jimmy Butler will be moved anytime soon.
The Bulls are “rebuffing” trade inquiries on Butler ahead of the 2 p.m. deadline Thursday, the Tribune’s K.C. Johnson reported Tuesday. As the Bulls have hovered around .500 with a questionable future direction, trade speculation has swirled around Butler, a three-time All-Star who’s one of the league’s best two-way players. The Celtics have been front and center in that trade speculation, but that’s based more on assumed fit than substantive discussion, Johnson reported.
The Bulls and Celtics engaged in serious trade discussions regarding Butler on draft night last June before Chicago stood pat. Butler is having a career year, averaging a career-best 24.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
“I can’t worry about that,” Butler said over the weekend of trade rumors. “It don’t bother or scare me none. I’ll be OK. Not saying I’m untradable, but I don’t think about that. Hopefully, I’m not going to get traded, but I don’t control that.”
In any potential deal, it’s believed that the Bulls would request the Nets’ first-round pick in this draft, which the Celtics own and which is currently in line to be the No. 1 selection.
When asked on several occasions in the past year, Bulls management hasn’t publicly committed to Butler as the franchise player of the future. That’s largely contributed to the belief that he’s available on the trade market if a significant offer is made.
The Bulls have been actively shopping forward Nikola Mirotic, the Tribune reported. He’s had a disappointing season and is set to hit restricted free agency this summer.