VIDEO: Woman Carrying Bag Infested With Bugs On CTA Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA is trying to eliminating some El riders who do not pay and are unwanted by other passengers.
Those nonpaying El riders are bugs. WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
A CTA Red Line rider posted a video on YouTube showing bugs – flat, beige bugs – perhaps, baby bed bugs on clothing inside the bag of a woman, who was sleeping on the train.
The incident occurred Friday around 2:30 p.m. on the Red Line.
The video taker, Michael Moore told the conductor, who then had a cleaning crew go over the El car. The train was evacuated while a cleaning crew disinfected the car. But what concerned Moore was the woman carrying the bag containing the bugs, waited with everyone else and reentered the train on another car.
The car where the bugs were originally found was taken out of service.
CTA told WBBM, “When the CTA received a report of pests on a Red Line train at Roosevelt on Friday, the rail car was immediately removed from service as a precautionary measure and received preventative treatment by an exterminator. At this time, there is no confirmation that the pests depicted on the video are bed bugs.”
In September, another Red Line train was removed from service after a rider said he spotted more than 30 small, white bugs crawling around a row of six seats.
RELATED: CTA Red Line Train Removed For Cleaning After Rider Finds Bugs
The CTA released a statement saying, “While providing more than 700,000 rail rides each day, CTA takes reported incidents of uncleanliness, including those regarding pests, very seriously. We have a rigorous process to maintain cleanliness on our system and our bus and trains are cleaned daily, both before and after each trip, and at the end of each day. Vehicles also receive thorough, deep cleanings on a regular basis that includes preventative treatment for pests.”