Aurora Cops Help Move Girl, Grandmother Move To Nicer Apartment

(CBS) – A west suburban girl and her grandmother have a new place to live — filled with new furniture — thanks in large part to an Aurora police officer.

CBS 2’s Mai Martinez reports on an act of kindness they’ll never forget.

It’s moving day for Sheila Jackson, but she doesn’t have to do any of the heavy lifting.

These Aurora police officer are doing it all, and to her astonishment, they also bought her new furniture.

The move was organized by Officer Jason Woolsey. He met Sheila and the 7-year-old granddaughter she’s raising at a housing authority complex he patrols.

The officer and the granddaughter, Kenosha, became friends fast, with Woolsey even stopping by to help her with homework.

The feeling is mutual.

“I love her like she’s my own child,” the officer says.

Woolsey made some calls to help get the family moved from their cramped one-bedroom apartment to a two-bedroom, in a more family-friendly complex.

“It’s overwhelming. It really is and I really appreciate it,” the grandmother says of the new home.

As a special surprise, the officers bought Kenosha a new bedroom set and lots of decorations that any little girl would love. The payoff was priceless.

Kenosha now lives outside Officer Woolsey’s assigned district, but he says he’s still going to stop in regularly to check on her and help with homework.