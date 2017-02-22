Bears RB Jordan Howard To Match $10K Donation For Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) Bears running back Jordan Howard will match a $10,000 donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation on Friday in memory of his late father, Doc, who passed from the disease 10 years ago.

As part of a fundraising challenge, Howard pledged to match a $10,000 donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, which he has been involved with since arriving in Chicago as a rookie last season. Howard will present a check to the foundation on Friday.

Howard wore specialized cleats for the Bears’ win over the 49ers in early December as part of the NFL’s “My Cleats, My Cause” initiative. The cleats were auctioned off with proceeds supporting the PFF.

Howard has spoken often of his late father’s impact on his growth as a person.

“He definitely inspires me,” Howard said of Doc. “I think about him every day. I know that he’s always there with me. Even though he’s not here in body, I know he’s here spiritually. He always motivates me and this is all we ever talked about.”

Last season, Howard broke the Bears’ rookie rushing record and earned Pro Bowl honors. He rushed for 1,313 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a disease that causes scarring on the lungs, restricting oxygen intake. It prevents organs like the brain and heart from getting the necessary oxygen for proper function. There’s no known cure for the disease.

To support Howard’s cause and the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, you can still make a donation.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.