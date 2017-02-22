Crash Survivor Trying To Track Down Nurses Who Helped Her

(CBS) — A North Side woman has posted fliers near Northwestern Memorial Hospital, hoping to find the two nurses who took care of her right after her car collided with a bus.

It was rush hour on a Friday in May 2015.

Emily Chase says she had a green light at a Streeterville intersection, and a bus plowed into her.

“It’s surreal because you’re hearing the impact, you’re still in it. Physically they’re moving you to the sidewalk,” Chase says.

Two women passing by were the ones who moved her to the sidewalk.

They told her they were nurses at Northwestern.

“They put me at ease, secured me. They said they had called the fire department,” Chase says. “From that point, they just took care of me, like little angels.”

One nurse used Chase’s cell phone to take pictures of the smashed car. One of the photos shows one of the nurses.

Chase used that photo on the fliers she has posted around Northwestern.

Chase would like to find both nurses – – to thank them and to help her with her case against the bus company.

“I have spent a long time looking for them,” she says.