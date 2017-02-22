Man Shot And Killed In Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death early Wednesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.
The 55-year-old was arguing with another person at 12:51 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Cottage Grove, police said. During the argument, the person pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg.
The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the death.
