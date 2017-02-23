DuPage County Businessman John Spira Disappeared 10 Years Ago

(CBS) — The DuPage County Sheriff is asking for information on a case that’s 10 years old today: The disappearance of John Spira.

WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

February 23, 2007, in unincorporated West Chicago: That’s the last reported sighting of John Spira, who was 45 years old.

And his sister Stephanie McNeil has led searches and given interviews about her brother, hoping somebody will give her answers.

“It’s hard to talk about. And it’s funny, the longer that time passes, it almost gets harder,” she says.

Spira was headed to Oak Brook and never made it, but his truck was still at the West Chicago cable company he owned, Universal Cable. He played area blues clubs with the Rabble Rousers band. He was a well-known guitarist.

The DuPage County Sheriff says Spira is missing “under suspicious circumstances.”

Stephanie McNeil believes her brother is dead and that the wife he was divorcing knew something. But she died more than six years ago.

“There are people out there who know. I feel like more than one person knows. And I really wish they would come forward, even anonymously,” the sibling says.