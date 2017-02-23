Police Digging At Joliet Home For Woman Missing Since 1990

JOLIET — New leads in the case of a woman who went missing in 1990 have led to a dig at a home in southwest suburban Joliet.
Illinois State Police, the FBI and crime scene investigators are unearthing a portion of a residential concrete basement slab in the 100 block of South Margaret Street in Joliet, according to ISP.
The dig is the result of new leads provided in the case of Robin Abrams, a former Will County sheriff’s officer who disappeared on Oct. 4, 1990.
The residents of the Joliet home, which, according to tax records, was built in 1990, are not involved in the case and are being relocated until the dig is complete, police said. Purchase records indicate the home was sold to the current owners in 2015.
Abrams, 28, was last seen driving away from her family’s Beecher home in her red Dodge Daytona, the Sun-Times previously reported. Her father filed a missing persons report after her car was found abandoned in south suburban Harvey.
Her purse was discovered a few blocks from her car shortly after her disappearance.
