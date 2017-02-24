After Getting Blowback From Fans, New Bull Anthony Morrow Ditching Jersey No. 1 That Used To Be Derrick Rose’s

By Cody Westerlund–

CHICAGO (CBS) — Like teammate Michael Carter-Williams in October, newly acquired Bulls wing Anthony Morrow has discovered just how revered former Bulls point guard Derrick Rose is by a segment of the fan base.

Traded from Oklahoma City in a five-player deal Thursday, Morrow initially selected jersey No. 1 to wear in Chicago. That’s the old number of Rose, whose eight-year tenure in Chicago was marked by winning the 2011 MVP.

Around 6 p.m. Friday ahead of the Bulls’ overtime win against the Suns, Morrow was informed by media members that Carter-Williams had received intense criticism on social media after choosing No. 1 in October, then surrendered the number. It was the first Morrow had heard of the situation, and he wasn’t aware that No. 1 was Rose’s old number in Chicago.

Morrow was well aware of that by late Friday, when he said on Twitter he’d be choosing a new number after discovering the feelings of some Bulls fans.

Morrow dressed but didn’t play in Friday’s game.

Nooo disrespect to the fans here in chicago! Had I known y'all felt like this about number 1 I swear I wouldn't have chose it. I apologize — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) February 25, 2017

I'm getting it changed asap. D Rose is my guy always respected him and what he means to the chi! Again I apologize to the fans, love you all — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) February 25, 2017

In October, Carter-Williams explained how he arrived on initially choosing No. 1 before backtracking.

“I’ve been No. 1 a lot,” he said then.

“They asked me what number I wanted. I said 1. There wasn’t too much discussion. I know this organization respects Derrick Rose. Like I said, it has nothing to do with stepping on anyone’s toes or anything like that. He was a great player. He did a lot for the city.”

