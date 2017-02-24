Baby Dies Five Months After Mother Fatally Shot In South Chicago

CHICAGO — A baby who was saved after her mother was fatally shot five months ago in the South Chicago neighborhood has died.

A’Miracle Jones died at 7:55 p.m. Thursday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was 5 months old.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2016, Parasha M. Beard and a 26-year-old man were sitting in a car parked in the 8700 block of South Marquette when another vehicle pulled alongside and a gunman with dreadlocks opened fire, authorities said at the time.

RELATED: Pregnant Woman, 19, Killed In South Side Shooting, Her Baby Survives

Beard, 19, was shot in the neck, authorities said. The man was shot in the neck and chest.

Officials said Beard was 8 months pregnant when when she died, though family members said she was only 6 months pregnant.

They were taken to Northwestern, where Beard was pronounced dead at 6:52 p.m., authorities said. The baby was delivered and saved by doctors, though she weighed only 2 pounds at birth.

The man, a documented gang member, was in critical condition.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)