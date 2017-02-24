CPD: 81 Arrests Made In Overnight Raids

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police arrested 81 people in overnight raids, a police spokesman announced Friday morning.
Sixty-two of those arrested were convicted felons, and 14 were on parole for selling drugs, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter. Nineteen had previous gun arrests.
The department was expected to provide more details about the raids at a briefing Friday afternoon.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)