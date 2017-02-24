Cubs Sign Pedro Strop To An Extension

Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Pedro Strop

(CBS) The Cubs have signed right-handed reliever Pedro Strop to an extension for 2018 with a team option for 2019 as well.

The 31-year-old Strop had a 2.85 ERA and 0.89 WHIP last season, when he was one of the team’s go-to arms in the bullpen before late-season injuries to his knee and groin. After that, his role was reduced for the Cubs in the postseason, appearing eight times with a 3.18 ERA en route to a World Series title.

Strop had a career 3.23 ERA and has a 2.68 ERA in his four seasons with the Cubs. Since joining Chicago, he leads all National League relievers with a .173 batting average against.

