Excessive Checking Of Social Media And Messages Leads To Stress, Study Finds

(CBS) — Is social media causing you stress? If so, you are not alone.
Eighty-six percent of adults in the U.S. said they constantly check email, text and social media, according to an American Psychological Association study.
CBS New York’s Alice Gainer reports that technology could be damaging your mental health.
With the evolution of technology, society is now glued to screens whether it is your phone, computer, tablet or TV.
Susan Dunning of Florida said she checks her iPhone eight times a day. A man on the street said 30 times. Another woman said every two seconds.
Excessive technology and social media have created the “constant checker,” according to the APA study. On a 10-point scale where 10 is a great deal of stress, of those surveyed, the average level for constant checkers was 5.3 – compared with 4.4 for those who do not check as often. And for working Americans, checking work emails on days off raises the stress level to a 6.0.
The study also states that technology has an effect on relationships.
Overall the APA said constant checking is not good for mental health. If you are looking for an escape from the social media and technology stress – give yourself the needed digital detox you deserve.