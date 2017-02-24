Park Ridge Family Battles City For Their ‘Treehouse’

PARK RIDGE (CBS) — A legal fight between a Park Ridge family and the city regarding a backyard “treehouse” has turned into a waiting game.
WBBM’s Andy Dahn reports.
Earlier this month, a Cook County Judge upheld a 2015 Zoning Board of Appeals decision that a treehouse built by Joe and Margaret Solomon violates city ordinance.
The treehouse was built on top of a tree stump, measuring about 15 feet above the ground. It has windows, walls and a roof as well.
Jim Brown, the Director of Community Preservation and Development for Park Ridge, said the Solomons have several options.
“One is just to remove the treehouse,” Brown said. “The other option would be to bring it into compliance with our zoning ordinance.”
Brown said the situation is now a waiting game that hopefully ends peacefully.
“I am going to write them a letter,” Brown said. “We’ll kind of outline their options and give them the opportunity to come in and talk and discuss, and we’ll probably set a deadline.”
The Solomons claim they had the proper permit to build the treehouse, but the judge ruled there was no record of one. The couple told the Pioneer Press they will decide a next step after speaking with an attorney.