Storms Bring Hail Overnight; Snow Expected Tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a week of spring-like warm temperatures, Chicago was going through some wild weather changes to start the weekend, with rain and hail overnight changing to snow by Saturday.
After the mercury reached the 60s or better six times in the past seven days, temperatures dropped into the upper 30s Thursday night as storms moved through the area.
For some people on the North Side and northern suburbs, that meant dodging hail overnight, with stones the size of mozzarella balls covering windshields in the Portage Park neighborhood.
“You could hear it coming down. It sounded like rain at first, but it was popping like popcorn. It started getting stronger, and faster, and more pops. I looked outside, and the hail was coming down. I figured come out and get it before it freezes to the ground,” Aurelio Perez said.
Lightning also lit up the skies overnight, and more thunderstorms were possible Friday afternoon and evening, followed by snow showers Saturday morning as temperatures drop below freezing.
Mild weather was expected to return on Sunday, with temperatures reaching the upper 40s by Sunday afternoon. Highs likely will be in the upper 40s to low 50s most of next week.