2 Charged After Shooting In Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people have been charged after a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
The shooting happened at 4:42 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Kedzie when 22-year-old Nau Carranza fired a gun at a person seated inside a vehicle, Chicago Police said. No one was injured.
Carranza was later taken into custody and a handgun was recovered, police said. He was charged with felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and first degree attempted murder.
A second male was charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct, police said.
Carranza’s bond was set at $500,000 at a court appearance on Sunday, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. He was expected to return to court on Friday.
