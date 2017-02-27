For The First Time, No Snow On Ground In January, February

CHICAGO (CBS) — Following nearly a week of record-setting warmth, Chicago is set for another meteorological milestone.
For the first time since the National Weather Service began keeping records, the city will go the entire month of January and February without snow on the ground.
That’s 146 years of record keeping.
Even farther north and west in Rockford, still no snow.
However, fairly sizeable storms are still possible in March and April.
February ranks as one of the warmest on record, as well.
Earlier in the month, Chicago set daily high temperature records on five days, and all of them broke the top 10 for warmest days ever for the month.