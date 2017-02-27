Houses Struck By Bullets In Evanston, No Injuries Reported

CHICAGO (CBS) — No one was injured when two houses were struck by gunfire earlier this month in north suburban Evanston.
Officers heard gunshots about 4 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 1600 block of Foster Street, according to Evanston police.
Police said there was a fight involving five individuals, one of whom pulled out a handgun and opened fire. No injuries were reported.
Two houses nearby on Jackson Avenue were struck by bullets, police said. Detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)