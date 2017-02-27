Levine: Cubs’ Javier Baez Still Must Wait His Turn For Regular Starting Position

By Bruce Levine–

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — You might think that being named the MVP of the National League Championship Series and being a regular in the World Series championship run would mean you have a starting job for the new season.

In the case of talented Cubs infielder Javier Baez, that’s not true yet. The 24-year-old Baez will start the season as a backup player, as Kyle Schwarber will start in left field and Ben Zobrist will be the regular second baseman. That said, Baez will still receive plenty of at-bats and fill a super-utility role.

“He will get his 400, 500 at-bats before its all over,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

Already known as the most dynamic defender at second base in the league, Baez is looked upon by Maddon as a budding star still in a developmental phase. What Maddon won’t do is ask Baez to make any major changes. He loves the flair that Baez exudes on and off the field.

“Nothing wrong with playing the way you are,” Maddon said. “Do you like the way he plays second base? I am not changing anything about that. Of course, he is a young man who has had a lot of attention thrown his way .He does have to learn to deal with that. There are a lot of ground wires around him in this clubhouse. If anything got off kilter for him or anyone else, there are a lot of guys to pull him back in.”

No one is a bigger Baez fan than Maddon. Ahead of the 2015 season, Maddon argued for Baez’s inclusion on the Opening Day roster. Cubs management instead sent him to start the season at Triple-A, believing his swing needed more refinement. Injuries ended up hampering Baez for most of the first half of that season.

Since then, Baez has made great strides. He hit .273 with 14 homers, 59 RBIs and a .737 OPS in 450 plate appearances across 142 games with the Cubs last season.He struck out 108 times, which translated to a much-improved strikeout rate of 24 percent. His ability to make sensational defensive plays is also among the best in the big leagues.

“All the bells and whistles are already in his tool bag,” Maddon said. “I have often said I like a chrome-less infield. However, if someone comes equipped like he has, I don’t want to tone that down. What I have talked to him about is making the routine play more routinely. I believe the rest is conversational. He needed to be shorter with his swing more consistently. I think that is what you saw from him, a season in progress.”

Baez could be away from the Cubs for as long as three weeks this spring as be plays for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

“My biggest goal is to stay healthy,” Baez said. “I have had some problems early with that the past few years. This year, I know I will play a lot. I need to stay healthy all year. This year I have a good plan. The games I don’t start, I will be ready to come in. I am more prepared with a plan to play off of the bench.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.