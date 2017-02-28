AG Lisa Madigan Declines White House Invitation

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan declined President Trump’s invitation to meet with a group of states’ attorneys general at the White House on Tuesday.
“This President has threatened our civil rights and civil liberties in a way we haven’t seen in decades,” Madigan said in a statement. “He has put Wall Street bankers in the administration to protect the greed that brought our country to financial collapse. I declined his invitation on behalf of the many Americans harmed by his actions.”
President Trump met with about two dozen members of the National Association of Attorneys General, which is comprised of states’ top law enforcement officials.
The President posed for a photo in the East Room and saluted the “great people” standing around him.